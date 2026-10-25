Türkiye, Qatar FMs discuss Gulf security, mediation efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday to discuss mounting security concerns in the Gulf region and ongoing diplomatic negotiations, according to Foreign Ministry sources in Ankara.

Gulf security consultations

The telephone conversation addressed the latest developments in Gulf security amid heightened regional tensions, the sources said, noting that the two ministers exchanged views on mediation efforts currently underway. Sheikh Mohammed has served as a key intermediary in several high-profile diplomatic initiatives originating from Qatar, which has positioned itself as a central hub for regional crisis management.

Strategic coordination

Türkiye and Qatar maintain close diplomatic coordination through regular high-level consultations on Middle East affairs, officials noted. Saturday's call marked the latest exchange between the two foreign ministers, who have previously convened to address the evolving security landscape and humanitarian crises affecting the wider Gulf area.

Regional diplomatic flurry

The ministers reviewed ongoing negotiation processes without disclosing specific details about the subject matter or potential timelines, the sources said. Fidan has intensified Ankara's diplomatic outreach in recent weeks, engaging with counterparts from Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf states to prevent further deterioration of regional stability.