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US warns citizens against travel to Iraq 'for any reason'

US warns citizens against travel to Iraq 'for any reason'

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09:28, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:17, 25/10/2026, Sunday
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US warns citizens against travel to Iraq 'for any reason'
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The State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory warning American citizens against traveling to Iraq "for any reason" due to risks of armed conflict, terrorism and kidnapping, noting that Washington's ability to provide emergency services in the country remains severely limited.

'Do Not Travel' Advisory

The US State Department on Friday updated its travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4 — the highest risk classification — warning American citizens against traveling to the country "for any reason" due to threats of armed conflict, terrorism and kidnapping, according to an embassy statement published Saturday. The advisory cited severely limited US government capacity to provide emergency services to citizens in Iraq.

"Do not travel to Iraq for any reason," the State Department said, noting that the Iraqi government "cannot guarantee the safety of U.S. citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict." US personnel in Iraq operate under strict security protocols and require special authorization to enter the country, with additional restrictions possible as conditions evolve.

Terrorism and Kidnapping Risks

The warning identified ISIS (Daesh) and Iran-aligned armed groups as active threats that "encourage and conduct attacks against U.S. persons and interests in Iraq." Recent attacks involving improvised explosive devices, projectiles and drones have targeted hotels, universities, energy infrastructure and airports, with the advisory stating that locations "perceived as affiliated with the United States, including diplomatic facilities" face particular risk.

Regional Tensions

The advisory also cited attacks by Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia, warning that hostilities "have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area," and noted Federal Aviation Administration restrictions on flights in or near Iraqi airspace. The updated warning comes amid rising regional tensions and Western media reports of potential US-Israeli preparations for a large-scale attack on Iran, with the timing unclear ahead of Israeli elections on Oct. 27 and US congressional midterms on Nov. 3.

Titles :us state departmentiraqbaghdadtravel advisoryisisdaeshmiddle east securityus-iraq relations
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