Home
World
America
Hurricane Vance remains Category 2 off Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane Vance remains Category 2 off Mexico’s Pacific coast

Yenişafak English AA
09:32, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:20, 25/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Hurricane Vance remains Category 2 off Mexico’s Pacific coast
File photo

Mexico’s National Meteorological Service reported that Hurricane Vance continues as a Category 2 storm positioned 615 kilometers southwest of Acapulco, warning that sustained winds of up to 177 kilometers per hour and heavy rainfall could pose significant risks to coastal communities in the coming days.

Storm position and monitoring

Mexico’s National Meteorological Service said Hurricane Vance continues as a Category 2 storm positioned 615 kilometers (382 miles) south-southwest of Acapulco, with authorities monitoring its trajectory for potential impacts on coastal communities in southern and western Mexico. The agency reported the cyclone’s coordinates in a regular update as meteorologists track its movement across the eastern Pacific basin, according to Anadolu Agency.

Potential risks and wind speeds

Category 2 hurricanes generate sustained winds between 154 and 177 kilometers per hour (96 to 110 miles per hour) — speeds capable of damaging roofs, trees and power lines depending on local conditions and proximity to land. Heavy rainfall presents additional hazards even in regions spared the strongest winds, particularly areas vulnerable to flash flooding and landslides. Authorities advise residents in potentially affected zones to follow official weather bulletins as the situation evolves.

Cyclone season context

Mexico faces regular tropical cyclone formation in the Pacific Ocean during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, which runs from May 15 through November 30. The National Meteorological Service maintains continuous surveillance of these systems and issues periodic updates on their strength, movement and potential effects. The storm’s development will determine whether additional precautions become necessary along Mexico’s Pacific coastline.

Titles :hurricane vancemexicoacapulconational meteorological servicepacific hurricane seasontropical cyclone
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026