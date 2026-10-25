Hurricane Vance remains Category 2 off Mexico’s Pacific coast

Storm position and monitoring

Mexico’s National Meteorological Service said Hurricane Vance continues as a Category 2 storm positioned 615 kilometers (382 miles) south-southwest of Acapulco, with authorities monitoring its trajectory for potential impacts on coastal communities in southern and western Mexico. The agency reported the cyclone’s coordinates in a regular update as meteorologists track its movement across the eastern Pacific basin, according to Anadolu Agency.

Potential risks and wind speeds

Category 2 hurricanes generate sustained winds between 154 and 177 kilometers per hour (96 to 110 miles per hour) — speeds capable of damaging roofs, trees and power lines depending on local conditions and proximity to land. Heavy rainfall presents additional hazards even in regions spared the strongest winds, particularly areas vulnerable to flash flooding and landslides. Authorities advise residents in potentially affected zones to follow official weather bulletins as the situation evolves.

Cyclone season context

Mexico faces regular tropical cyclone formation in the Pacific Ocean during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, which runs from May 15 through November 30. The National Meteorological Service maintains continuous surveillance of these systems and issues periodic updates on their strength, movement and potential effects. The storm’s development will determine whether additional precautions become necessary along Mexico’s Pacific coastline.