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Trump lifts tariffs on Canadian goods before midterms

Trump lifts tariffs on Canadian goods before midterms

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10:33, 24/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 10:45, 24/10/2026, Saturday
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Trump lifts tariffs on Canadian goods before midterms
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President Donald Trump's administration on Friday removed several Canadian products from its 50% tariff roster less than two weeks before November's midterm elections, citing public interest while maintaining pressure on Ottawa over what Washington calls discriminatory treatment of US commerce.

Tariff exemptions

President Donald Trump's administration on Friday removed several Canadian product categories from its 50% tariff list in a move that takes effect October 30 and comes less than two weeks before the November 3 midterm elections, according to a White House fact sheet. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation exempting plywood sheets, select paper products, certain machinery and refrigeration equipment, and specific packing crates and boxes from the duties.

Certain valves, carpets, waste products and other goods will be added to the tariff list in their place, the White House said, describing the adjustment as serving "to better serve the public interest" while continuing to offset Canada's "discriminatory treatment" of US commerce.

Maine exemptions

Republican Senator Susan Collins, who faces a tight reelection contest in Maine, announced the exemptions before the White House statement, saying nine product categories used by the state’s blueberry, potato, apple and seaweed producers would be spared. Collins said Maine farmers and growers "rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada" that are difficult or costly to replace with domestic alternatives, adding that she pressed administration officials to pursue tariff relief and a broader trade pact with Ottawa.

Trade negotiations

Trump said earlier that Canada is "working hard" to reach a trade deal with Washington. The changes take effect on October 30 amid ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

Titles :donald trumpsusan collinscanadaunited statesus tariffsmidterm electionsmainetrade policy
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