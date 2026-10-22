US vice president declines to endorse Netanyahu ahead of Israeli elections

Vance cites domestic priorities

US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday declined to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the Oct. 27 elections, stating his sole focus remains on the American midterm campaign while deferring such decisions to President Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Vance acknowledged his previous support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban but stressed he would not repeat that approach.

"I have endorsed one foreign candidate for election in my entire life, first of all, it didn't go particularly well. As much as I'm very much an admirer of the prime minister, Orban," Vance said. He added that his priority lies with domestic races, saying, "We're in the middle of an American election cycle where I'm very focused on getting candidates elected in the United States of America."

Trump backs Netanyahu

Trump endorsed Netanyahu on Sunday through a post on his Truth Social platform, offering his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of the Israeli leader's reelection bid. The former president praised Netanyahu's partnership with Washington in confronting Iran and warned that American voters might face greater burdens if Israel chooses a different leader.

Vance maintained a neutral stance regarding the Israeli premier, clarifying his position during the news conference. "As I said in that interview, I'm not attacking Bibi Netanyahu. I'm not endorsing Bibi Netanyahu," he stated. "I think the president's endorsement is ultimately what matters, and the president is going to make the decision about how he doles out that endorsement according to his preferences," Vance added.

US midterms dominate agenda

The vice president earlier this week told an interviewer he would remain uninvolved in the Israeli electoral contest while focusing on domestic races. "I'm not anti-endorsing him. I'm not pro-endorsing him. I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections," Vance said, noting that his attention remains fixed on securing victories for Republican candidates in the upcoming US midterm elections.