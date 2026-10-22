Trump says US could exit Iran war but seeks lasting outcome

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States could end its war with Iran immediately but prefers to secure a lasting settlement rather than accept a temporary peace. "It’ll end very soon. We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time," he told supporters at a rally in South Carolina.

Hormuz blockade and 'Trump Strait'

Trump claimed American forces had defeated Iran both militarily and financially, stating that Tehran would "never have a nuclear weapon." He also referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the "Trump Strait" — suggesting a renaming comparable to his administration's relabeling of the Gulf of Mexico — and asked, "We changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico. Why can't we change the name of the Hormuz Strait?" The US maintains a blockade on the critical waterway, which has served as a flashpoint since hostilities began.

Post-midterm strike plans

The New York Times reported Wednesday that US and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes on Iran after the November midterm elections, citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations. It remains uncertain whether Trump will approve such operations, as he has repeatedly vetoed proposals to return to major combat this year. A White House official told the newspaper that the administration does not comment on military plans "that may or may not exist."

The United States and Israel launched their war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively seal the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global energy shipments. A memorandum of understanding signed in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar has since stalled amid disputes over navigation rights and other conditions.