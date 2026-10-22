Yemen army reports 835 strikes on Houthis in 24 hours

Yemeni army spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzayli announced on Wednesday that government forces had carried out 835 strikes against Houthi positions in the past 24 hours as part of Operation "Dawn of Yemen." Speaking on the social media platform X, al-Nuzayli stated that the operations involved fighter jets, drones, field artillery, rocket launchers and sniper units targeting troop movements and military infrastructure across multiple provinces.

Operation targets

The strikes targeted Houthi troop movements, gatherings, reinforcements, weapons caches, armored vehicles and supply routes, according to the military statement. Al-Nuzayli said approximately 285 Houthi fighters and commanders were neutralized, while around 190 military vehicles, pieces of equipment and drones were destroyed or damaged during the intensive bombardment. The spokesman added that operations were continuing in accordance with the military's operational plans.

Frontline clashes

In the southwestern province of Taiz, government forces supported by local fighters repelled attempts by the Houthis to retake positions, while on the northern and eastern fronts west of Marib, armored units and artillery continued targeting Houthi movements. Earlier Wednesday, Yemeni media reported airstrikes east of the coastal city of Mokha and renewed clashes west of Taiz city near the old airport and Mount Han. Yemen TV reported that the Houthis targeted Aden airport with a ballistic missile, though it remained unclear whether the projectile struck its target, while the Houthis separately claimed responsibility for the attack, stating they had targeted a Saudi military operations room at Badr Camp.

Strategic context

The latest operations follow a similar barrage of 744 attacks reported by the army on Tuesday, which reportedly neutralized around 200 fighters and destroyed 90 military vehicles. The current offensive comes amid a push by Yemen's internationally recognized government earlier this month to recapture Houthi-held areas, including the capital Sanaa. Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the government.