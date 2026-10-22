Explosions rock southern Iran near Strait of Hormuz: State media

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported late Wednesday that multiple explosions were heard in the Kerpan area of Sirik city in southern Hormozgan province, with no immediate reports of casualties or material damage confirmed by local authorities.

Investigation ongoing

The blasts occurred in the Kerpan district of Sirik, a city located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz in Iran's south, according to the state-run agency. Local sources have not yet provided details regarding the cause or nature of the explosions, and officials have not issued an immediate assessment of the incident's impact, IRNA said.

Strategic waterway

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint through which a significant portion of global oil supplies passes. The waterway has seen increased security concerns in recent weeks as military activities and geopolitical rivalries continue to threaten freedom of navigation in the Gulf region.