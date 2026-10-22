Malaysia bars civil servants from using Waze navigation app over Israel data fears

Data security measures

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Wednesday a blanket prohibition on civil servants using the Waze navigation application, stating the ban would "protect government information and users' personal data from the threat of misuse by the Israeli regime." The decision targets Waze Mobile Ltd, which controls user data under Israeli legal jurisdiction, according to a statement posted on social media platform X.

"Sensitive government information and citizens' personal data must be protected from being exploited by the Israeli regime in ways that could affect national security and sovereignty," Ibrahim said. He noted that the company's incorporation under Israeli law creates unacceptable vulnerabilities for state information and personal privacy.

Local alternatives urged

The prime minister called on all Malaysians to abandon the platform immediately and switch to domestic navigation services such as TuJu. Government agencies will enforce the prohibition strictly to prevent any potential data breaches that could compromise national security interests.

Malaysia maintains a firm stance against normalization with Israel and has previously restricted interactions with companies perceived as supporting the occupation state. The Waze ban represents the latest measure aimed at ensuring digital infrastructure remains free from foreign intelligence risks.