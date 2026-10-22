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Egyptian president limits Egypt's Saudi role to defense, rules out Yemen strikes

Egyptian president limits Egypt's Saudi role to defense, rules out Yemen strikes

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10:23, 22/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:39, 22/10/2026, Thursday
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Egyptian president limits Egypt's Saudi role to defense, rules out Yemen strikes
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President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Wednesday that Egypt's military assistance to Saudi Arabia is strictly limited to territorial defense and excludes offensive operations in Yemen, stressing Cairo's commitment to collective Arab security amid rising Houthi tensions.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday clarified that Cairo's military support for Saudi Arabia is strictly confined to defending the Kingdom's territory and borders, explicitly ruling out any offensive operations against Yemen amid escalating regional tensions.

Defensive posture

Sisi made the remarks during the "Security of the Nation and Citizens" session at the Egypt Forum 2026 in Cairo, attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and senior cabinet members, according to a presidential statement. "The Egyptian military effort is intended to defend the Kingdom's territory and does not include an attack on Yemen," he said, adding that Cairo's role extends to the defense of any Arab state requesting assistance.

Arab collective security

The president stressed that Egyptian military operations would not extend beyond Egypt's borders or those of a fellow Arab nation requesting assistance, emphasizing that Cairo seeks only to protect regional stability. He described Arab national security as "indivisible," noting that Gulf stability remains intrinsically linked to Egypt's own national security interests and economic wellbeing. Sisi said Egypt's support for Gulf monarchies reflects its broader commitment to collective Arab security frameworks rather than unilateral military adventurism beyond allied territories.

Regional tensions

His comments follow an emergency meeting of Egypt's National Defense Council on Sunday, which expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and authorized precautionary measures to safeguard Egyptian national security amid intensified Houthi missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Egyptian parliament subsequently convened to review the country's response to the regional developments, as the Saudi-led coalition continues air operations against Houthi positions in Yemen while defending against cross-border strikes threatening Kingdom territory.

Titles :abdel fattah al-sisisisisaudi arabiayemenhouthisegypt forum 2026national defense councilmiddle east security
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