US Representative Delia Ramirez said on Wednesday that Israel's genocide against Palestinians "has not ended" and is funded by American taxpayers, calling on Congress to pass legislation blocking US weapons transfers to Israel as Gaza's death toll climbs.

The Illinois Democrat wrote on X that "Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians, paid for by American taxpayers." She noted that airstrikes continue killing children in Gaza, where half a million Palestinians face losing food assistance. "Whether by bombs or through starvation, the genocide has not ended," Ramirez said, urging passage of her Block the Bombs Act.

Block the Bombs Act provisions

Ramirez introduced H.R. 3565 last year with Democrats Sara Jacobs, Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan. The bill would block transfers to Israel of BLU-109 bunker-busters, MK80 series bombs, GBU-39 variants, JDAMs, SPICE gliding bombs, 120mm tank rounds and 155mm artillery — including white phosphorus.

Gaza death toll and ceasefire violations

Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed over 74,000 Palestinians and injured 175,000 others, destroying 90% of civilian infrastructure. Ceasefire violations have killed 1,534 Palestinians and injured 5,486 others, Gaza's Health Ministry said.