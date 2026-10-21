Home
World
Asia
Malaysian PM demands justice for Palestinians, condemns Gaza genocide

Malaysian PM demands justice for Palestinians, condemns Gaza genocide

Yenişafak English AA
15:42, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Malaysian PM demands justice for Palestinians, condemns Gaza genocide
File photo

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday reaffirmed his country's unequivocal condemnation of the genocide in Gaza and opposition to the indiscriminate bombing of Lebanon, stating that he has engaged with Gulf leaders to prevent the escalating conflict from spreading further.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday reiterated his call for peace and justice for the Palestinian people and condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza, while warning against the indiscriminate bombing of southern Lebanon in a statement posted on social media.

Anwar's statement on Gaza and Lebanon

In a post on the US social media platform X, Anwar emphasized Kuala Lumpur's unwavering position on the Middle East crisis. "Malaysia's position is clear. We remain steadfast in our call for peace and justice for the Palestinian people, in our unequivocal condemnation of the genocide in Gaza, and in our opposition to the indiscriminate bombing of southern Lebanon," he said. The remarks underscored Malaysia's continued diplomatic isolation from Israel.

He added that these principles guide Malaysia's foreign policy amid the worsening regional security situation. The prime minister's comments come as Israeli military operations in Gaza continue alongside escalating tensions on the Lebanon border.

Contacts with Gulf leaders

Anwar said he has maintained close contact with key regional leaders in recent days to address the widening conflict. He noted conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside other Gulf officials. "These conversations reflect the gravity with which Malaysia regards the present crisis, and the urgency of preventing it from spreading further," Anwar said, highlighting Malaysia's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Concerns over regional escalation

The Malaysian premier expressed "great" concern over the escalating violence across the Middle East, particularly the threat of a wider regional war. He warned that the conflict risked expanding beyond Gaza and Lebanon if immediate international intervention did not materialize. Kuala Lumpur has consistently supported Palestinian statehood and criticized Israeli military actions in the occupied territories.

Titles :anwar ibrahimmalaysiagaza genocidepalestinelebanonmohamed bin salmanqatarmiddle east conflict
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026