Malaysian PM demands justice for Palestinians, condemns Gaza genocide

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday reiterated his call for peace and justice for the Palestinian people and condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza, while warning against the indiscriminate bombing of southern Lebanon in a statement posted on social media.

Anwar's statement on Gaza and Lebanon

In a post on the US social media platform X, Anwar emphasized Kuala Lumpur's unwavering position on the Middle East crisis. "Malaysia's position is clear. We remain steadfast in our call for peace and justice for the Palestinian people, in our unequivocal condemnation of the genocide in Gaza, and in our opposition to the indiscriminate bombing of southern Lebanon," he said. The remarks underscored Malaysia's continued diplomatic isolation from Israel.

He added that these principles guide Malaysia's foreign policy amid the worsening regional security situation. The prime minister's comments come as Israeli military operations in Gaza continue alongside escalating tensions on the Lebanon border.

Contacts with Gulf leaders

Anwar said he has maintained close contact with key regional leaders in recent days to address the widening conflict. He noted conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside other Gulf officials. "These conversations reflect the gravity with which Malaysia regards the present crisis, and the urgency of preventing it from spreading further," Anwar said, highlighting Malaysia's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Concerns over regional escalation

The Malaysian premier expressed "great" concern over the escalating violence across the Middle East, particularly the threat of a wider regional war. He warned that the conflict risked expanding beyond Gaza and Lebanon if immediate international intervention did not materialize. Kuala Lumpur has consistently supported Palestinian statehood and criticized Israeli military actions in the occupied territories.