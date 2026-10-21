Jerusalem church leaders say impunity fuels West Bank attacks

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem issued a statement on Tuesday warning that impunity is emboldening Israeli occupiers to carry out attacks across the occupied West Bank, condemning a recent assault on Palestinian farmers and European diplomats in the predominantly Christian village of Taybeh northeast of Ramallah.

Attack on olive harvesters

The church leaders denounced Saturday’s attack by masked Israeli occupiers on Palestinians harvesting olives in Taybeh. The assault also targeted foreign visitors, including European diplomats and officials who had come to show solidarity with Palestinian communities facing repeated violence, according to the statement.

The leaders stressed that the incident was not isolated, noting widespread attacks against Palestinian villages in recent weeks, particularly during the olive harvest season. "Unfortunately, the facts on the ground show that these attacks continue because of the impunity enjoyed by those who commit them," they said.

Religious ruling condemned

The statement also condemned a recent religious ruling by Israeli Rabbi Dov Lior permitting Jews to take olives from Palestinian farmers, describing the edict as dangerous and unacceptable. Lior issued the ruling last week, claiming that taking Palestinian olives was permissible and even virtuous, according to Israel’s Channel 13.

The church leaders welcomed opposition to the ruling from other rabbis and Jewish voices, stating that such religious edicts further inflame tensions in the occupied territory. They noted that the ruling contradicts principles of respect for neighborly relations and property rights.

Calls for accountability

The leaders urged Israeli authorities to bring those responsible for the attacks to justice and called on the international community to intensify efforts to protect Palestinians across the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has documented more than 14,742 attacks by Israeli occupiers across the territory over the past three years.