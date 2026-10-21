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Israeli president meets Hungarian counterpart, premier in Budapest

Israeli president meets Hungarian counterpart, premier in Budapest

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11:49, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:44, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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Israeli president meets Hungarian counterpart, premier in Budapest
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Hungarian President Andras Baka and Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Budapest on Tuesday, with both sides emphasizing the importance of preserving peace and security while agreeing to strengthen historical, cultural and defence cooperation between the two nations.

Diplomatic talks in Budapest

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with his Hungarian counterpart Andras Baka and Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Budapest on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation on security and cultural affairs. The visit focused on deepening ties between the two nations amid ongoing discussions about regional stability and shared historical connections.

Baka described the meeting as "fruitful discussions" in a post on the US social media platform X. "We must never take peace, security and stability for granted," he said, adding: "It is our responsibility to learn from the past and to work towards a safer, more stable and more peaceful future."

Defence and economic ties

Later on Tuesday, Herzog held talks with Prime Minister Peter Magyar focused on defence and economic partnerships. "We agreed that it is in everyone’s interest to further strengthen the close historical, cultural, economic and defence cooperation between Israel and Hungary," Magyar said on X. The Hungarian premier added that he was "pleased" to accept Herzog's invitation to visit Israel.

Security arrangements

A video circulated on social media appeared to show Herzog's motorcade traveling through Budapest without displaying Israeli flags. The absence of flags was linked to security concerns, according to reports, although this could not be independently confirmed.

Titles :isaac herzogandras bakapeter magyarbudapestisrael-hungary relationshungaryisrael
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