Home
World
Middle East
Israeli army chief excluded from secret Netanyahu-Hegseth talks

Israeli army chief excluded from secret Netanyahu-Hegseth talks

Yenişafak English AA
09:51, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:36, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israeli army chief excluded from secret Netanyahu-Hegseth talks
File photo

KAN reported that Army Chief Zamir was excluded from secret talks between Netanyahu and US Defense Secretary Hegseth at a southern airbase ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 elections.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Tuesday that Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir was deliberately excluded from a previously unannounced meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held Monday at Ovda Airbase in southern Israel.

Secret talks at Ovda Airbase

Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Hegseth attended the unusual Monday session at the Israeli Air Force installation — the first such high-level encounter since the election campaign began — according to KAN. “Chief of Staff Zamir did not attend the unusual meeting held last night at an airbase in the south, nor was he summoned,” KAN said Tuesday, without explaining the exclusion.

The meeting took place eight days before Israel’s Oct. 27 elections and amid speculation that Washington and Tel Aviv are discussing the resumption of large-scale combat operations against Iran. Israeli media reported that the unannounced visit by the US defense secretary signaled urgent coordination on military options before the polls.

Military alert before vote

Zamir stated Tuesday that the Israeli military remained on high alert and ready ahead of next week’s elections, according to the broadcaster. The vote will pit Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition against opposition parties amid continued political divisions about the country’s future leadership.

Netanyahu has led the government since December 2022, heading a coalition widely described as the most right-wing in Israel’s history. The prime minister faces corruption, bribery and breach of trust charges in three domestic cases while remaining wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza war context

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu in 2024 over the Gaza offensive that has killed more than 74,000 victims since October 2023. The court’s pre-trial chamber found reasonable grounds to believe the prime minister bore criminal responsibility for using starvation as a weapon of war and directing attacks against civilians.

More than 74,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its genocidal war in October 2023, according to local health authorities. The conflict has displaced nearly the entire population of the territory and sparked widespread international condemnation of Israel’s military conduct.

Titles :benjamin netanyahueyal zamirpete hegsethisraelkanovda airbaseoctober 27 electionsinternational criminal courtgaza strip
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026