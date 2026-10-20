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Pakistan army chief to visit Iran for US mediation talks

Pakistan army chief to visit Iran for US mediation talks

Yenişafak English AA
12:03, 20/10/2026, Tuesday
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Pakistan army chief to visit Iran for US mediation talks
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Pakistan's army chief will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to discuss Islamabad's mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, according to Iranian media reports.

Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir is expected to arrive in Tehran on Tuesday for high-level talks focusing on Islamabad's diplomatic mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Tehran visit

Munir is scheduled to meet Iranian officials to discuss efforts to resolve the conflict between Tehran and Washington, as well as broader regional developments, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency. Islamabad has maintained a central mediating role between the two capitals throughout the dispute, keeping close contact with both sides.

The visit comes as diplomatic channels remain strained over longstanding security concerns. Pakistani officials have sought to revive dialogue between Washington and Tehran following the collapse of earlier talks.

Islamabad Memorandum

The United States and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding in June, establishing a framework for negotiations toward a final agreement. Subsequent talks broke down over disagreements concerning security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies.

The breakdown has left the diplomatic process in limbo, with Pakistan attempting to bridge differences between the parties. Restrictions on navigation through the strategic waterway have raised concerns about regional stability and international trade flows.

Titles :asim munirpakistanirantehranislamabadstrait of hormuzus-iran relations
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