South Korea warns of 'firm' response to North Korean provocations

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday warned of a firm military response to any further provocations by North Korea, accusing Pyongyang of baselessly shifting blame for escalating tensions onto Seoul following a recent Demilitarised Zone mine explosion that injured three South Korean soldiers last month.

Seoul defends border measures

Jin Yong-sung, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a statement that it was unacceptable for North Korea to characterise Seoul's legitimate operational measures as a provocation. "It is unacceptable that North Korea yesterday characterised our legitimate operational measures as a 'provocation,'" he said, ordering the military to respond with firm resolve should Pyongyang use these actions as a pretext for aggression. The defence ministry warned that such actions would be met with resolute punishment.

Pyongyang rejects blame

North Korea on Monday rejected claims it was behind last month's explosion inside the Demilitarised Zone that injured three South Korean soldiers, declaring the border situation grave. Pyongyang said it was considering deploying additional tactical strike means to the area while accusing Seoul of conducting nearly 1,000 provocative loudspeaker broadcasts and firing warning shots between October 1 and 17. Seoul dismissed these claims while defending its actions as necessary to prevent crossings of the Military Demarcation Line.

Regime fears information exposure

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, mocked South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's recent dialogue overtures as "the climax of the farce," according to state media. Hong Sung-pyo, senior researcher at the Korea Institute for Military Affairs, told AFP that Pyongyang feared Seoul's loudspeaker broadcasts and leaflets more than warning shots, stating: "What North Korea fears is not so much the warning shots used to drive their troops back, but Seoul's loudspeaker broadcasts and the distribution of anti-North Korea leaflets." North Korea has separately tested new AI-guided weapons including precision torpedoes and hypersonic missiles in recent weeks.