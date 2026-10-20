Parliamentary vote on new cabinet

Prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu is expected to secure parliamentary approval on Tuesday for a pro-European government aimed at ending Romania's prolonged political crisis. Three pro-EU parties have pledged support for the diplomat's cabinet, ensuring a working majority despite persistent opposition calls for early elections.

The vote marks the fourth attempt to form a government since a pro-European coalition collapsed in May, leaving Bucharest in administrative limbo. President Nicusor Dan nominated the 55-year-old former ambassador to France earlier this month, citing his diplomatic experience as a potential bridge across political divisions.

Political deadlock since May

The crisis began when a four-party pro-EU coalition led by liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan fell to a no-confidence motion backed by the centre-left Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). The PSD, though a coalition member, had rebelled against Bolojan's austerity measures, joining forces with the far right to bring down the administration.

AUR has since surged to the top of opinion polls with support nearing 40 percent, repeatedly demanding snap elections that Dan has refused to schedule. The president argues that a fresh vote would prolong instability and further strain state finances already under significant pressure.

Technocrat premier's challenge

Niculescu has proposed a hybrid cabinet combining PSD ministers with independent technocrats, a structure he acknowledged as unusual for Romania. "It is a less common formula in Romania but one that is appropriate to the situation we find ourselves in," Niculescu said on Facebook, adding that the country needed a government able to "make decisions swiftly" after months of turmoil.

Currently serving as a secretary of state overseeing Romania's OECD accession bid, Niculescu previously worked as a prominent journalist, including as editor-in-chief of RFI Romania and a correspondent for French media outlets. Bolojan said at the weekend that his liberal party would cast a "vote of necessity" in favour of the government, despite moving into opposition. "Romania needs a functioning government to prevent certain public institutions and basic services from collapsing," Bolojan said.

Uncertain tenure ahead

While the PSD, liberals and the Hungarian ethnic party UDMR have guaranteed passage of the government, both the PSD and liberal leadership have indicated they will reassess their support within months. Political analyst Sergiu Miscoiu predicted that the arrangement would face immediate strain. "We are likely to see a new round of hostilities starting this spring," Miscoiu said, noting that tensions between PSD ministers and technocrats would require the premier to "largely have to act as a firefighter, putting out fires and trying to move things forward under the current circumstances."

Romania has faced sustained instability since December 2024, when the presidential election was annulled over allegations of Russian interference, producing a fragmented parliament where far-right parties hold roughly one-third of the seats.