Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

Social media message

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of its Restoration of Independence Day, using the Turkish social media platform NSosyal to convey messages of solidarity to the neighboring country. "I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day on behalf of my country and nation," Erdogan said in the post, underscoring the close ties between the two nations.

Ties with Aliyev

The Turkish leader also conveyed his greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, whom he referred to as his "brother," and to the Azerbaijani people at large. "I extend my greetings to my Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters, with whom we have always stood united in sorrow and joy," Erdogan said, emphasizing that the two nations maintain solidarity through both difficult periods and moments of celebration.

Bilateral relations

Türkiye and Azerbaijan maintain close diplomatic and cultural ties, frequently describing their relationship as "one nation, two states" in official discourse. High-level exchanges between Ankara and Baku regularly mark national holidays and significant occasions, reinforcing the strategic partnership that has characterized bilateral relations for decades.