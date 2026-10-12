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Iran accuses CENTCOM chief of oil smuggling in Hormuz

Iran accuses CENTCOM chief of oil smuggling in Hormuz

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12:49, 12/10/2026, Monday
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Iran accuses CENTCOM chief of oil smuggling in Hormuz
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Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei has accused CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper of orchestrating oil-smuggling operations in the Strait of Hormuz using UAE military assets, claiming Tehran controls the waterway and warning that US-linked tech infrastructure could be targeted if hostilities resume.

Iran's top security official has accused the commander of US Central Command of orchestrating oil-smuggling operations in the Strait of Hormuz with assistance from the United Arab Emirates military, claiming Tehran's forces have been targeting vessels involved in the alleged scheme nightly for months.

Smuggling allegations

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told state-run Press TV over the weekend that Admiral Brad Cooper was directing the operations using five or six small boats to transfer oil to large tankers. He said Iranian forces had been striking five or six vessels involved in the operations each night over the past two or three months. There was no immediate comment from Washington or Abu Dhabi on the claims.

Control of strategic waterway

Rezaei rejected US President Donald Trump's assertion that the Strait of Hormuz was open, insisting that Iran remained in control of the strategic passage. "From now on, therefore, we will maintain control over the management of the Strait of Hormuz. It will remain under our management to ensure peace and security in the region. We will not back down on this issue," he said. He noted that maritime traffic through the strait remained far below prewar levels and accused Washington and its regional allies of using smuggling networks to move oil through the waterway.

Warnings of expanded targeting

The Iranian official warned that Tehran could target US-linked technology infrastructure in the region if the United States attacks the country again. "We have not yet included these assets among our targets. But if war breaks out, many of these cables, data centers, artificial intelligence facilities and numerous other sites will be destroyed," he said, putting the value of such infrastructure at more than $2 trillion. He added that Iran was prepared to deploy additional military capabilities in the event of renewed hostilities, stating: "Today, we are fully prepared to introduce new capabilities if the war starts again."

The US and Israel launched military action against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments. Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway, though implementation has stalled over disagreements related to security arrangements.

Titles :mohsen rezaeibrad cooperstrait of hormuzcentcomuaeiran-us relationssupreme national security council
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