Israeli interceptor explodes over southern Lebanon town

An Israeli interceptor missile exploded over the southern Lebanese town of Khiam on Monday, Lebanon's National News Agency reported, while the Israeli military confirmed it had engaged a suspicious aerial target detected near its forces operating in the border region.

Incident details

The explosion occurred over Khiam in the Marjayoun district, the agency said, without providing additional details regarding casualties or damage. At approximately the same time, the Israeli army stated it had launched an interceptor toward a "suspicious aerial target" detected in an area where its forces were operating. The military said it was reviewing the circumstances of the incident, noting that no warning sirens had sounded in line with standard alert protocols.

Border tensions

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions along the border, where Lebanese and Israeli officials have engaged in US-led negotiations since March. The talks seek to establish security arrangements and end Israel's occupation of Lebanese territory, though Israeli forces have continued military action in southern Lebanon throughout the dialogue. Beirut has repeatedly called for a halt to attacks and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from its territory.

Israeli military operations have persisted despite the diplomatic efforts, with authorities in Lebanon reporting regular activity in the border region. Monday's explosion marked the latest escalation in the volatile area as negotiations continue without a breakthrough.