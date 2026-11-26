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Talks at the presidential palace

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed regional tensions and efforts to implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement during talks in Cairo on Thursday, according to Egypt’s presidency. The talks followed an official reception at the presidential palace.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Mohamed El-Shenawy said in a statement that the two leaders discussed “regional developments and efforts to reduce tensions and promote stability.” They stressed the importance of “intensifying regional and international efforts to prioritize political solutions and dialogue and prevent tensions from widening,” warning of “serious consequences for regional and international security and stability,” according to the statement.

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s “full support for the security of Qatar and other Gulf states,” stressing that “the security of the Gulf is an integral part of Egypt’s national security.”

Gaza ceasefire and bilateral ties

The talks also addressed developments in the Palestinian issue, with Sisi outlining Egypt’s efforts to implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement. He emphasized the need for all parties to uphold the agreement, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and begin early recovery and reconstruction programs without delay.

The two leaders agreed to continue “intensifying political consultations and coordination” between their countries in the coming period, according to the presidency. They also discussed ways to strengthen economic ties and cooperation in other areas of mutual interest, welcoming growing economic relations between Egypt and Qatar.

Qatari account of the meeting

Qatar’s Emiri Diwan said the two leaders discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and their countries’ joint mediation efforts to consolidate the ceasefire. They also discussed coordinating diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation and strengthen security and stability in the region, the Diwan said, adding that the talks covered bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation at various levels, particularly in investment and energy.

Earlier Thursday, Sisi received the Qatari emir at Cairo International Airport upon his arrival for an official visit at the Egyptian president’s invitation. Qatar’s state news agency QNA reported that Sheikh Tamim is accompanied by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.

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