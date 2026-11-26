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Arrest in Giza

The Public Prosecution said Egyptian authorities on Thursday arrested a man suspected of causing a collision involving a fuel tanker in Giza governorate, where the fire that followed killed 31 people and injured 21 others. The arrest came as part of the prosecution's ongoing investigation, it said in a statement.

The collision and fire occurred in the al-Warraq area of Giza, near the capital Cairo.

Suspect's account

During questioning, the suspect admitted to causing the accident while driving with his father on the Ring Road from al-Marg toward the al-Haram area at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour, according to the statement. He said he was changing lanes and overtaking vehicles when the front left side of his car struck the rear right side of the tanker, causing him to lose control and swerve to the far right of the road.

One of the tanker's tires then burst, the suspect said, and the vehicle hit a concrete barrier and overturned. Gasoline leaked from the tanker and caught fire, the statement added.

Investigation continues

The prosecution said it was continuing to question the suspect to establish the full circumstances of the incident and determine his criminal responsibility. It added that it was examining the damage, assessing the losses and completing other investigative procedures.

On Wednesday, the prosecution said it had launched an investigation into the incident and ordered DNA samples to be taken from the bodies of unidentified victims for identification.

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