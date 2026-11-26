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Merz demands deeper cuts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday rejected the latest proposal for the European Union’s long-term budget, demanding deeper cuts and ruling out new borrowing as leaders began talks in Brussels.

“The proposals currently on the table do not provide a basis for an agreement. The overall volume remains too high,” Merz told reporters upon arrival. “Europe requires sound finances. We cannot—and must not—incur further debt within the European Union.”

Defense and Ukraine priorities

Merz insisted the 2028-2034 budget must clearly prioritize essential tasks that strengthen Europe’s defense capabilities and ensure sustained support for Ukraine. “You are aware of my position: we must ensure that Ukraine continues to receive sufficient support in the years ahead,” he stressed.

“This encompasses both military and humanitarian aid—the humanitarian aspect, in particular, should not be downplayed; it is vital,” Merz said.

Summit opens amid deep divisions

The special two-day summit of EU leaders began amid deep divisions. A group of net contributors led by Germany is pushing for further reductions, arguing that the overall size remains excessive, while their demand for deeper cuts to funds that support poorer regions is drawing strong opposition from several smaller member states.

The European Commission had initially proposed a €1.985 trillion ($2.17 trillion) package in July, which Germany and several other wealthy member states rejected. European Council President Antonio Costa has since tabled a compromise proposal worth €1.781 trillion ($1.95 trillion), and even after the cuts the package would still be nearly 50% larger than the current 2021-2027 framework.

Berlin’s target figure

German media reports indicate Berlin wants the Commission’s original plan trimmed by around €400 billion, bringing the total closer to €1.59 trillion ($1.74 trillion). That would mean another roughly €200 billion ($219 billion) in cuts from Costa’s current draft.

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