Response to the Libya attack

Russia on Wednesday declined to rule out possible attacks on Ukrainian vessels in foreign ports in response to an attack on a Russian military corvette in Libya, for which Kyiv claimed responsibility, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Asked whether Russia was considering strikes against Ukrainian ships in foreign ports, Peskov said: “Everything that needs to be done as part of the special military operation to achieve the objectives set before us will be done.” He also supported the Libyan government’s announcement that it would take measures against Kyiv over “a terrorist attack” at the port of Benghazi. “Of course, no state leaves any attempt on the lives of its military personnel unpunished,” he stressed.

Casualty figures

Asked about the number of Russians wounded in the attack in Libya, as well as Russia’s military casualties in the conflict with Ukraine, Peskov referred the questions to the Defense Ministry. He urged the public not to rely on casualty figures for Russian forces from any source other than the ministry.

“The only body that can officially disclose casualty figures is the Russian Defense Ministry. I suggest not taking any other figures into account,” he said.

Abu Dhabi talks and European contacts

Turning to the Ukrainian conflict, Peskov declined to comment on media reports about the contents of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi. "I would not like to comment at this point on the contents of newspaper articles about the negotiations on a settlement. We have repeatedly said that we do not intend to make their contents public," he said.

On a possible visit by a European delegation to Moscow, Peskov said there were no concrete details so far. He noted that Brussels announced two days earlier that European countries had decided against holding bilateral contacts with Russia.

Johnson’s proposal on NATO troops

Peskov also rejected former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal to deploy NATO troops in Ukraine, saying the presence of any foreign military contingents on Ukrainian territory was “absolutely unacceptable.” Russia, he said, had repeatedly made its position clear at various levels, including through President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov said Johnson played “a destructive role” in the conflict by preventing a resolution in 2022. “We know Johnson and we know about his destructive role. He is the person who prevented the war from ending in 2022 and continues to maintain a far from peaceful stance,” he said.

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