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Casualties across Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine both reported casualties on Wednesday from overnight strikes, with a total of three deaths and 15 injuries. In Ukraine’s Kyiv region, one person was killed when a strike hit the Bila Tserkva district and sparked fires at an industrial facility and a hypermarket, the State Emergency Service said. Local authorities also reported damage to an Epicenter shopping center and a Nova Poshta postal branch.

In the Kharkiv region, a drone struck a passenger bus on a highway near the village of Fedorivka, killing one person and injuring seven others, regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov said. Six people, including two children, were injured in Zaporizhzhia, where attacks also damaged apartment buildings and cars.

Drone attack on Samara region

Russia’s Samara region came under a massive drone attack, with Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reporting that more than 145 drones were intercepted over the region and one person was killed. Fedorishchev also reported power outages in some areas and said several schools would operate on adjusted schedules. He did not specify the targets.

Russian media reports claimed that Rosneft’s Syzran oil refinery and the Kuibyshev refinery in Samara were targeted, and both facilities were also attacked in September. Drone threat alerts were issued in the region shortly before midnight Moscow time and lifted at around 8 am, while Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) had not lifted restrictions at Samara’s Kurumoch Airport as of publication.

Two injured in Bryansk

Two people were injured in Russia’s Bryansk region in attacks involving two Ukrainian kamikaze drones, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on the MAX messaging platform. A 78-year-old man was injured in the settlement of Suzemka, and a 75-year-old man was wounded in the village of Novy Ropsk in the Klimovsky district; both received medical assistance, the governor said. The attacks also damaged windows at an ice sports palace and three cars parked nearby.

Russian Defense Ministry cites strikes

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces carried out overnight drone strikes against transport infrastructure, military-industrial facilities and maritime vessels allegedly used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. According to the ministry, the strikes hit a 330-kilovolt power substation in Zaporizhzhia, another in Zelenodolsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two railway locomotives in Dnipropetrovsk, an industrial facility in Snovsk in the Chernihiv region that allegedly manufactured components for drones, and a dry cargo vessel at the port of Chornomorsk.

The ministry said the facilities were involved in supporting Ukraine’s military industry and transporting military equipment. Independent verification of the claims is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.

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