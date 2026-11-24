See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Wadephul questions political intervention

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday that he was shocked by US President Donald Trump's intervention to push chipmaker Nvidia to reinstate founder Jensen Huang as chief executive. Asked about Trump's move at a Berlin event, he said he had never seen such a step from a political leader toward a company.

“Yeah, it shocked me, to be honest,” Wadephul said. “I never saw or recognized such an intervention from the political side to a company.” He added: “And I do have some doubts over whether this is a very good model for the future.”

Huang's exit and return

Huang stepped down as Nvidia's chief executive earlier this month amid reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman with alleged ties to Chinese intelligence, and questions about the company's compliance with US export controls on advanced chips. Nvidia announced on Monday its unanimous decision to reinstate him as president, chief executive and board member, citing input from senior levels of the US government.

Trump later publicly took credit for the move, saying in an interview that he spoke with the board and “convinced them.” He also welcomed the reinstatement as a “correct and proper decision.”

Rules-based order and German ties with Nvidia

Wadephul described the episode as further evidence of the need to uphold the rule of law, established international rules and norms. “We have enough reason to really defend the rules-based international order, which also means that in free, democratic and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering in the economic engagement of companies,” he said.

Germany reached an agreement last month to expand cooperation with Nvidia on industrial artificial intelligence, particularly for applications in manufacturing and robotics. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative government has described the partnership as a way to combine German engineering strengths with advanced AI technology.

World

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon despite US-mediated deal

Technology

London protesters demand pause on advanced AI

World

New group defects from RSF and joins Sudanese army in Khartoum