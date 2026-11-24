Mechanism for Black Sea shipping

Türkiye is developing an effective mechanism to ensure the safe navigation of commercial vessels in the Black Sea and the uninterrupted flow of food and agricultural supplies, its permanent representative to the UN, Ahmet Yildiz, said on Monday.

Yildiz was speaking at a UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure and Black Sea food lifelines. “We are now working on developing an effective mechanism that aims to ensure safety of navigation for commercial vessels in the Black Sea, aiming at uninterrupted flow of food and agricultural products,” he said, adding that “Building on our experience with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we believe such a mechanism would serve the interests of all, and particularly of the countries most dependent on these supplies.”

Grain Initiative experience

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in Istanbul, Türkiye, on July 22, 2022 by Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye, with the United Nations serving as a facilitator and witness. The agreement established a maritime humanitarian corridor to enable the safe passage of commercial vessels carrying grain, other foodstuffs and fertilizers from designated Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea to global markets, helping restore vital agricultural exports disrupted by the war.

The envoy recalled that the initiative prevented the war from spilling over into the waterway. Türkiye, he said, will leverage its pivotal geopolitical location, communication with relevant parties and moderating experience to pursue lasting maritime stability.

Montreux Convention and regional cooperation

Yildiz underscored Türkiye's efforts since the start of the war to prevent wider regional escalation, citing Ankara's decision to invoke Article 19 of the Montreux Convention, which authorizes it to close the Turkish Straits to belligerent warships in wartime. He affirmed that Ankara has implemented the treaty “faithfully and impartially and will continue to do so.”

Türkiye holds the longest Black Sea coastline and champions combining regional ownership with international cooperation, Yildiz emphasized. He pointed to the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group (MCM Black Sea TG), a joint naval demining initiative established by littoral states Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria, as a model demonstrating that regional solutions yield sustainable results.

Call for direct talks

Yildiz reiterated Ankara's consistent backing for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stressed that a negotiated settlement remains the only viable path forward. Welcoming recent momentum in diplomatic engagement in Abu Dhabi, he urged the warring parties to pursue direct talks toward a just and lasting peace grounded in international law and the UN Charter.

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