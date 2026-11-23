Council condemns attack on Benghazi seaport

Libya’s Presidential Council warned on Monday that continued attempts to turn the country into an arena for international conflicts following the Benghazi attacks threaten Mediterranean security and the safety of energy supplies. In a statement signed by Deputy Chairman Musa al-Koni, the council condemned what it called a “blatant military aggression” against Benghazi that targeted the seaport and a vital facility, causing material damage and injuries among civilians.

“The attacks constituted a direct violation of Libya’s national sovereignty and a threat to the country’s security and stability,” it said. The council strongly condemned the “terrorist acts” and warned of the risks they pose to Libya’s security, territorial integrity and resources, stressing the need to respect Libyan sovereignty and to prevent the use of the country’s territory, waters or vital facilities for activities or conflicts that could threaten its security and stability.

Drone strikes hit Russian and Maltese vessels

A Russian ship docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo vessel offshore were targeted in drone strikes on Sunday, according to Libyan sources and local media. A Libyan source told Anadolu that ten people were injured in the first attack, while local reports said the Maltese vessel’s crew had been evacuated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday that Ukrainian naval drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury, destroyed a Ka-27 military helicopter and struck a Russian cargo vessel off the Libyan coast.

Ukraine held responsible

The council held Ukraine “fully responsible” for the attacks, describing them as “a declaration of war against the Libyan state.” It warned Ukrainian authorities against turning Libya into “an arena for settling scores.”

“Any violation of Libya’s sovereignty, national security or resources is unacceptable,” the council said, vowing an immediate legal and diplomatic response at the regional and international levels. “The measures will include referring the matter to the International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council and other relevant international organizations to hold those responsible accountable for violating Libyan sovereignty and threatening peace and security,” it said.

Calls for emergency session and international investigation

The council called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session to discuss the developments and urged that Zelenskyy be placed on a terrorism list over the attacks. It also called on Libya’s joint military committees to hold emergency meetings and take necessary measures.

The council appealed to the international community, the UN and relevant international organizations to assume their responsibilities and open a “neutral and transparent international investigation” into the attacks. “Libya’s sovereignty, security and territorial unity are not subject to bargaining,” the council said, adding that national unity and cohesive state institutions are the country’s “real shield” against challenges and threats.

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