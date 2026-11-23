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Attack on Abu Qalb

A Sudanese aid group on Sunday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of attacking the village of Abu Qalb in West Kordofan state and looting shops and livestock. The Dar Hamar Emergency Response Committee said RSF fighters used combat vehicles in a large-scale attack on Saturday and Sunday.

The fighters looted shops and other facilities and stole large numbers of cattle and sheep, the committee said. It described the looting as part of a systematic effort to impoverish residents and held the RSF leadership responsible.

Displacement in Abu Zabad district

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said its field teams estimated that 1,715 people fled Abu Qalb on Friday as security deteriorated, moving to other locations within Abu Zabad district. In a separate update on Sunday, the IOM said another 3,500 people fled Abu Zabad town and six nearby villages on Friday and Saturday because of insecurity.

Abu Zabad district in West Kordofan has seen successive waves of displacement since Nov. 14, when 3,670 people fled. On Nov. 19, the IOM reported that another 930 people had fled Abu Zabad town the previous day because of insecurity.

War between army and RSF

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has intensified in West Kordofan in recent days. The war began in April 2023 after a dispute over integrating the RSF into the military, and it has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million.

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