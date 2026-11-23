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Cairo rejects withdrawal reports

Egypt on Sunday denied reports that it had withdrawn its military experts from the Libyan city of Benghazi amid a dispute with the military leadership in eastern Libya, with Minister of State for Information Diaa Rashwan calling the claim “completely false.” Rashwan said contacts and coordination with the eastern Libyan military command continued normally.

Eastern Libya command denies dispute

The command also rejected reports of a dispute, describing its ties with Egypt as a longstanding partnership built on mutual trust and shared interests. It cited close military and security cooperation, alongside work on reconstruction, development and infrastructure projects.

Haftar met Egyptian intelligence chief in Cairo

Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad met Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the armed forces in eastern Libya, in Cairo on Nov. 13. The talks focused on bilateral cooperation, joint strategic and economic projects and efforts to advance Libya’s political process. The two sides also discussed unifying Libya’s political institutions and paving the way for national elections.

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