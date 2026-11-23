Legal proceedings abroad

Iran has begun legal proceedings before courts in the US and four European countries over “war crimes” against Iran, Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari said on Sunday, according to the official Iranian news agency (IRNA). Speaking at a ceremony honoring the families of children killed in US and Israeli attacks, Ansari said his office was working with the Justice and Foreign ministries and other institutions to document the attacks and pursue claims under international law.

Iran has already filed a complaint with the Iran-US Claims Tribunal over its 12-day war with Israel in June 2025, he said. Preparations for a second complaint over the latest US-Israeli offensive on Iran in February were in their final stages, he added.

Cases at home

“The judiciary’s lawyers’ center has taken on the representation of the families of 5,000 people killed, and more than 2,000 complaints have so far been filed in domestic courts,” Ansari said. President Masoud Pezeshkian had renewed his instructions to pursue the cases, he noted.

Ansari described bringing war crimes before international courts as a “complex legal process,” saying that authorities had activated a “compensation system” to collect evidence and documents to support the cases.

Background to the attacks

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with strikes on Israel and on what it described as US military facilities in Arab countries. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Fighting between the two sides flared again in July.

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