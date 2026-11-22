Families return as Lebanon marks independence anniversary
Lebanese families displaced from the town of Upper Nabatieh in southern Lebanon by Israeli attacks returned on November 22, 2026, to the rubble of their destroyed homes, carrying Lebanese flags. The visit coincided with the 83rd anniversary of the country's independence.
Searching the rubble for memories
Back briefly after months of displacement, some residents searched through the rubble for personal belongings and memories of their past, while others visited the graves of their relatives. Despite the destruction, the families expressed determination to return to their land.
You have reported this comment as spam. Your request is being reviewed.