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Families return as Lebanon marks independence anniversary

Lebanese families displaced from the town of Upper Nabatieh in southern Lebanon by Israeli attacks returned on November 22, 2026, to the rubble of their destroyed homes, carrying Lebanese flags. The visit coincided with the 83rd anniversary of the country's independence.

Houssam Shbaro Anadolu Ajansı

Houssam Shbaro Anadolu Ajansı

Searching the rubble for memories

Back briefly after months of displacement, some residents searched through the rubble for personal belongings and memories of their past, while others visited the graves of their relatives. Despite the destruction, the families expressed determination to return to their land.

Houssam Shbaro Anadolu Ajansı

Houssam Shbaro Anadolu Ajansı

Houssam Shbaro Anadolu Ajansı

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