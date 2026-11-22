Joint plans with CENTCOM

The Israeli army and US Central Command (CENTCOM) have agreed to develop joint plans for a possible escalation against Iran, Israeli media reported on Saturday evening. Israel's Channel 13 said the army confirmed the plans exist and warned that the deadline for war was “approaching.”

A senior Israeli officer, who was not named, said no decision to attack Iran had been discussed during CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper's visit to Tel Aviv, according to the channel. Israeli security assessments indicated that renewed war with Iran was no more imminent than in recent days, the report said, while the military alert level remained high but had not reached its maximum. Army assessments suggested that “the time has come for US President Donald Trump to decide on taking action in Iran,” Channel 13 added.

The report followed months of tensions after the US and Israel launched military attacks against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated by attacking Israel and what it described as US military facilities in Arab countries. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and began negotiations, but talks made little progress amid disagreements over navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz, and confrontations resumed in July despite continuing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Trilateral meeting focuses on military readiness

On Wednesday, Cooper met Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Mossad chief Roman Gofman in Tel Aviv, amid preparations for the possibility of renewed attacks on Iran. In a statement, the Israeli army said Zamir and Cooper held “a joint and comprehensive assessment of the situation and discussed regional developments and shared security challenges.”

The two commanders also discussed “the importance of deepening strategic and operational cooperation between the two armies, strengthening coordination and enhancing joint readiness to address a variety of scenarios,” the statement added. The army did not specify which scenarios were discussed or whether the talks directly addressed Iran, but Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Wednesday that the meeting between Cooper and Zamir focused on military readiness for a possible resumption of war against Iran.

The meeting followed reports of heightened Israeli military preparations. On Nov. 11, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that the country's security cabinet had instructed the army to increase readiness for a possible attack on Iran.

Intelligence talks in Washington and a political row

The trilateral meeting came days after Gofman visited the US for talks with senior Trump administration officials about Iran. Israeli media reported that he met CIA Director John Ratcliffe to discuss Israeli intelligence assessments and the possibility of renewed military operations against Iran.

Leaders of Israel's “change bloc,” headed by Gadi Eisenkot, accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing for another war with Iran. Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel's next government, and his allies claimed Netanyahu was seeking to impose a state of emergency, and alleged that such a move could force the formation of a national unity government that included Netanyahu, allowing him to remain in power.

Netanyahu is standing trial on corruption charges that could lead to imprisonment if he is convicted. The International Criminal Court has also sought his arrest since 2024 over alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip during Israel's military offensive that began in October 2023.

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