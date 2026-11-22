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Hamas requested an urgent meeting of the mediators and guarantors of the Gaza Strip ceasefire after an Israeli strike killed three soup kitchen workers who were delivering food to displaced Palestinians.

Appeal to mediators

The group urged the mediators to press Israel to honor its ceasefire commitments and to protect civilians and aid workers, and it demanded that food and humanitarian supplies enter Gaza unhindered. Hamas accused Israel of targeting relief operations and of using hunger and humanitarian aid to coerce Palestinians, calling for concrete action rather than condemnation alone.

Strike in Tel al-Hawa

The strike hit a food delivery vehicle around midday in Tel al-Hawa, in southwestern Gaza City, and wounded others, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. Hamas had already urged mediators to intervene on Friday, after Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians and destroyed homes.

Toll since the truce

Israeli violations of the truce, signed in October 2025, have killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others as of Thursday, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.

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