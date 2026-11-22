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Two wounded in Saturday's attacks

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that a Bahraini citizen with disabilities and a Pakistani resident were wounded in Iranian attacks on the country on Saturday. In a statement, the ministry said the Bahraini citizen was in "stable condition," while the Pakistani resident was in "critical condition." "Both are receiving treatment in the hospital," it added.

Industrial facility ablaze, Guard claims radar strikes

The ministry said in an earlier statement that the attacks set an industrial facility ablaze, causing property damage. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that it had destroyed two US Patriot air defense radars at Riffa and Awali bases in missile and drone attacks in Bahrain.

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