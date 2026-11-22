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Vehicles set ablaze northwest and northeast of Ramallah

Local sources said Israeli occupiers attacked four Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank early Sunday, setting vehicles and an agricultural room on fire. In the village of Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, the occupiers burned Palestinian vehicles and spray-painted hostile slogans, the sources told Anadolu.

Palestinian vehicles were also set ablaze by Israeli occupiers in the town of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, and in the village of Deir al-Sudan, northwest of the city.

Agricultural room burned in Salfit

In the northern Salfit governorate, local sources said occupiers burned an agricultural room in the village of Deir Ballut. No injuries were reported in any of the four attacks.

October data and wider pattern of assaults

The Israeli army and occupiers carried out 3,133 attacks in October, according to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. The data showed that 1,764 of the incidents were attributed to the army and 1,369 to occupiers.

The latest attacks come amid a rise in assaults by the Israeli army and occupiers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Those assaults have included killings, the demolitions of homes and other structures, arson attacks on mosques and vehicles, the bulldozing of agricultural land, barring farmers from accessing their fields, the forced displacement of Palestinian communities and settlement expansion.

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