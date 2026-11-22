Defense disputes and CAATSA sanctions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that the political will to resolve defense disputes exists between Ankara and Washington, while acknowledging that the US has limited maneuvering room because of legislative restrictions. He made the remarks to Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber.

On the delays, Fidan said: “There were certain delays (to resolve disputes) based on the authority of the administration. We now see that those have been lifted regarding some long-stalled ammunition purchases.” “However, as you know, the administration has no authority on legislated matters; its room for maneuvering is very limited,” he added, referring to the congressional approval needed for some moves by the US administration.

Fidan noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump have shown political will for one-and-a-half years, and said both leaders agreed to remove the issue from the bilateral agenda. In July, during a one-on-one meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump vowed to remove the sanctions known as CAATSA imposed years ago on Türkiye, signaling a major shift in ties. “We’re going to be taking the sanctions off ... We don’t want to sanction friends,” Trump said.

Fidan argued that excluding Türkiye from US defense cooperation under the penalties of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) harms American interests, and questioned why Washington spared "tons of countries that bought Russian defense systems" from similar sanctions. He attributed the restrictions to lobbying in the US by "predictable networks" seeking to "exclude Türkiye from US defense cooperation" and secure regional gains for themselves. Israeli and Greek lobbies, he added, actively influence US politics against Ankara, creating "lobby wars."

US elections, Gaza fallout and the 'America First' debate

Assessing recent US congressional elections and Israel’s Knesset elections, Fidan argued that the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heavily influenced the outcomes in both countries. Trump's movement navigated domestic debates such as immigration under its "America First" doctrine, Fidan said, but entering a conflict "as if you were a proxy element" prompted intense domestic questioning of whether Washington was pursuing "America first or Israel first."

Some newly elected US Democrats reject their party's traditional foreign policy orthodoxy, oppose wars and have internalized the moral collapse surrounding the genocide in the Gaza Strip, Fidan said, while the American right also increasingly criticizes Middle East policies that fail to prioritize US interests. He stressed that all actors directly or indirectly complicit in Gaza's suffering and blocked aid are paying, and will continue to pay, a political or other price, adding that the blood of Gaza's victims “will change many things.”

Regional diplomacy across Syria, Iraq and Ukraine

Highlighting the close leader-to-leader diplomacy between Erdogan and Trump, which enables public and behind-the-scenes crisis management, Fidan said the US withdrawal from both Syria and Iraq is central to Türkiye's "terror-free region project." Syrian stability, he said, remains vital for regional security.

Fidan reaffirmed Ankara's support for Iraq's "national unity, cohesion, security, stability, development, and human rights" and backed the initiatives of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi following his talks with Erdogan. He also noted ongoing Turkish-US coordination on issues surrounding the Caucasus, the pursuit of a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, and the Horn of Africa.

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