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Talks in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin met Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah in Istanbul on Saturday, the Turkish government said. The talks were held in the country’s financial capital.

Foreign Ministry announcement

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced the talks on NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform, and shared a photo of the meeting with the post. No further details of the meeting were immediately given.

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