Shooting near Dura al-Qar'a

A 42-year-old Palestinian man, identified as Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, was shot dead on Friday, Nov. 21, 2026, near the village of Dura al-Qar'a, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. The ministry said he was killed by “Israeli occupation gunfire near the village of Dura al-Qar” and added that his body was being withheld.

A spokesman for the Ramallah-based General Authority of Civil Affairs, which is responsible for coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israeli authorities, said the fire had come from guards of a nearby settlement. “According to the information available, guards from the Beit El settlement opened fire on two men who were near a spring in the village of Dura al-Qar, killing one and arresting the other,” he said.

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Israeli military account

The Israeli military said soldiers and members of the community security team were dispatched to the area of Beit El after a report of two suspects approaching the community. “Upon arriving at the scene, the community security coordinator fired into the air and subsequently toward one of the suspects, as a result of which one of the suspects was killed,” it said.

The second suspect was detained by troops and transferred for questioning, according to the military, which said the incident was under review. The official Voice of Palestine radio reported that the General Authority of Civil Affairs had informed the health ministry that Israeli forces were withholding Abdo's body.

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Violence across the occupied territory

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and violence there has soared since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack triggered the Gaza war. Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to some three million Palestinians and more than 500,000 Israelis, who live in settlements that are illegal under international law.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed 1,119 Palestinians in the territory since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to a tally based on data from the Palestinian health ministry. Palestinian attacks or clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces have killed at least 51 Israelis during the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out more than 3,133 attacks against Palestinians and their property in October alone. Settlers were responsible for 1,369 of those attacks, most of them concentrated in the Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron governorates.

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