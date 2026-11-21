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Drones and shelling in Nabatieh district

The Israeli army carried out a series of attacks on towns in southern Lebanon on Saturday, including artillery shelling and gunfire, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA). An Israeli drone exploded on the roof of a house in the Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the agency reported, while another exploded early Saturday near the cooperative in the town of Shoukin in the Nabatieh district.

In the same district, Israeli military vehicles were seen moving through the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya amid machine-gun fire in residential neighborhoods. The outskirts of Mayfadoun, Zawtar and Nabatieh al-Fawqa came under intermittent artillery shelling overnight, and the Israeli army set off an explosion between Zawtar and Kfartabnit, the agency added.

Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun districts

In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces fired machine guns toward the town of Barashit early Saturday as military vehicles moved along its outskirts. In the Marjayoun district, they uprooted olive trees overnight on Al-Shariqa Hill in the town of Khiam, with military vehicles audible in the surrounding area, the NNA said.

Framework agreement in place since June

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have continued since March 2, despite a US-brokered framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June. The understanding provides for security arrangements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas they occupy and the deployment of the Lebanese army there to assume security responsibilities.

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