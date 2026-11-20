Iran points to Iraq precedent

Iran on Thursday rejected US allegations that Tehran is developing biological or chemical weapons, pointing to Washington's widely debunked claims before the Iraq War of the 2000s that Baghdad had weapons of mass destruction. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei made the remarks on the US social media platform X.

Baqaei questioned whether Washington expects the international community to forget then-Secretary of State Colin Powell's February 2003 presentation to the Security Council on Baghdad's alleged weapons of mass destruction. Those claims were used to justify the Iraq War, which the US launched the following month.

Baqaei invokes a Finding Nemo character

“Once again, the world is apparently expected to suffer a bout of collective amnesia – much like Dory, the forgetful fish from Finding Nemo,” he said, citing an animated movie that played on fish's reputation for being forgetful. The allegations against Iraq were used to build public support for the 2003 invasion, he said, whose consequences were catastrophic — “not only for the Iraqi people, but for the wider region and, ultimately, for American society itself.”

“Now we find ourselves facing ominous new allegations,” Baqaei said, describing a narrative that appears to be following the “same fraudulent script.” He added: “The question is: has the world learned anything from the disastrous lessons of 2003, or are we about to let them deceive the public on a grand scale all over again?”

Trump's remarks on Fox News

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Wednesday there are indications Iran may be working to develop biological or chemical weapons due to the damage done to its nuclear program. Trump had warned of the alleged nuclear threat from Iran to start the US-Israeli war on Tehran this February.

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