Families shelter among damaged buildings
A Palestinian child walked among the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Port area of Gaza City on November 19, 2026. Palestinian families displaced after their homes were destroyed in those attacks continue to live in makeshift tents set up among the ruins of damaged buildings.
Children play in the rubble
Despite harsh living conditions, children play in areas surrounded by rubble.
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