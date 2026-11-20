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Families shelter among damaged buildings

A Palestinian child walked among the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Port area of Gaza City on November 19, 2026. Palestinian families displaced after their homes were destroyed in those attacks continue to live in makeshift tents set up among the ruins of damaged buildings.

Ali Jadallah Anadolu Ajansı

Ali Jadallah Anadolu Ajansı

Children play in the rubble

Despite harsh living conditions, children play in areas surrounded by rubble.

World

Syria arrests former regime brigadier general accused of orchestrating 2014 massacre

World

Over 22,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza, ministry says

World

2 oil tankers catch fire after hitting mines east of Hormuz: Iranian army