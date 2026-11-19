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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in the Gulf with his United Arab Emirates counterpart in a phone call on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Bilateral ties and regional conflicts

Fidan and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also addressed bilateral relations and ongoing efforts to resolve conflicts in the region, according to the sources. No further details about the call were disclosed.

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