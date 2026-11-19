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Iran dismisses the text

Iran on Wednesday rejected a Canada-led resolution condemning its human rights record, hours after the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee adopted the text for the 24th consecutive year. In a post on the US social media platform X, Iran's mission to the UN said it “categorically and unequivocally rejects the politically motivated resolution tabled by Canada and a handful of other countries.”

The mission described the text as “a flagrant abuse of the human rights agenda for political purposes,” arguing that it violates the principles of the UN Charter, “particularly non-interference and non-selectivity.” It also criticized the resolution's “deliberate and shameful silence on the systematic killing of innocent Iranian civilians, including women and children,” as well as the humanitarian impact of unilateral coercive measures, military aggression, and the US naval blockade against Iran.

The mission said many of these actions “constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity” and are “conveniently ignored by the very sponsors of this resolution.” “This is not human rights advocacy; it is selective indignation at its most cynical, a blatant display of double standards and sheer hypocrisy,” it said.

Vote in the Third Committee

The Third Committee approved the draft resolution, titled “Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” with 76 countries in favor, 27 against and 64 abstentions. On its X account, Canada's UN mission said: “With 46 co-sponsors, the resolution responds to a devastating year for Iranians marked by human rights violations, intense repression, and armed conflict.”

Iran was among those that voted against the text, along with China, Russia, Cuba, North Korea, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Pakistan and Vietnam. Countries including the US, Israel, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan abstained, while Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine were among those that backed it.

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