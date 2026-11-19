No help needed on Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington does not need help from China or Russia to end the war with Iran, speaking to Fox News in Shenzhen, China ahead of a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We don’t need any help. We’ve defeated their navy, we’ve defeated their air force, we’ve defeated their anti-aircraft,” he said.

Trump said Iran’s missiles are “down to about 12, 13% of what they were, and they want to make a deal, so I don’t need help. I’m not going to go in asking for any help.” He added that the US has “total control of the Hormuz Strait,” while China and Russia have “treated us very well” and have not “put ships in the water.”

Talks with Tehran

On talks with Tehran, Trump said: “They want to make a deal, but I want a deal that can be lasting.” He added: “I’m going to finish it off -- soon. I mean, one way or the other, we’ll finish it off.”

Asked about reports of an Iranian plot to set off a dirty bomb in Washington, DC, Trump said: “There is an indication that Iran is looking at gas and they’re looking at the bio — the biological weapons, not nice — and other things, and we’ll see.” “These are nasty people,” he said, adding: “If it does happen, we wipe them out.” Asked about cabinet members living on military bases, he said: “That’s not because of the Iran situation.”

Meeting Xi and Putin together

Asked why it is an advantage to meet Xi and Putin together, Trump answered: “Because they work together. They have a relationship.” He said the relationship “should have never been allowed to happen” and that former President Barack Obama “drove them together because of energy.” “China needs energy very badly and Russia has energy, and all of a sudden that took place. But I think we're doing real well. They both like Trump,” he added.

War and stalled agreement

Regional tensions remain high amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with joint strikes on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and Gulf countries that host US bases.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but it was never fully implemented because of disagreements over freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies and goods. Clashes have resumed from time to time since July, and the war has killed thousands and pushed up oil and gas prices worldwide.

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