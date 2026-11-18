See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Hamas on Wednesday condemned an Israeli army offensive in the central Gaza Strip as a “flagrant violation” of the ceasefire agreement, urging mediators to intervene immediately. In a statement, the Palestinian group described the offensive as a “serious development and a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

The Israeli army had announced the offensive, Hamas said, and military vehicles advanced west of the “yellow line,” forcing residents northeast of the Nuseirat refugee camp to leave their homes under threat.

Hamas warns of humanitarian toll

“Forced evacuation orders and the displacement of thousands of residents from their areas under threat and bombardment constitute a new crime against civilians and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law,” Hamas said. The group said the Israeli military movements were “systematically confining residents to a narrow strip” of Gaza, and accused the government of Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of escalating attacks on civilians to divert attention from its domestic crises.

Hamas warned that the offensive would “worsen the humanitarian catastrophe that more than two million Palestinians are living through amid the blockade, starvation and the near-total collapse of basic services.” It said it held the Israeli government and the US administration “fully responsible for the consequences of this military operation and the crimes and violations against civilians that will result from it.”

Dispute with the Board of Peace

Hamas also condemned a recent statement by the Board of Peace, saying it “equated the occupation’s ongoing aggression with the suffering of the Palestinian victim.” The board had earlier accused both Israel and Hamas in a report of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities, and Hamas responded by accusing it of ignoring the occupation, blockade and continuing attacks on Palestinians.

First broad ground offensive in a year

Earlier on Wednesday, a Palestinian was killed and several others were injured as Israeli forces launched their first broad ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in a year. The assault marks the first military offensive publicly announced by the Israeli army since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

The operation is concentrated in three blocks extending west of the so-called “yellow line” in central Gaza. The line was established under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas announced in October 2025, separating areas where the Israeli army is deployed from areas where Palestinians are allowed to move.

World

Xi welcomes Trump to China, seeks talks on ties and global issues

World

Turkish president says massacres, starvation continue in Gaza as world watches

World

Putin and Trump could meet in China as early as Wednesday evening