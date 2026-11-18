Missile launched toward Riyadh area

The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the Riyadh area, according to a post by spokesman Turki al-Maliki on US social media company X. “Intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the Riyadh area,” al-Maliki said. He did not immediately provide further details about the interception.

Attacks on Saudi territory

The announcement came as the Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi territory since July, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against airports, oil facilities and other sites. On Tuesday, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the group toward Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh region, and al-Maliki provided no details about casualties or damage.

Yemen conflict background

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government since March 2015. The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces in September 2014.