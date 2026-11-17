Eight firms targeted

Britain said on Tuesday it had imposed sanctions on eight construction and property development firms involved in illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, as well as on Tzav 9, an Israeli activist group responsible for blocking aid entering Gaza. The Foreign Office announced the measures in a statement.

The package is the first that Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has implemented since the September “reset of the UK’s approach” to Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, and it comes with an expansion of the Global Human Rights sanctions regime. “Today’s sanctions target construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, and an activist group notorious for blocking aid entering Gaza,” the Foreign Office said. The sanctions result in asset freezes for the companies and the group, as well as director disqualifications.

Tender plans and a blacklisted developer

“The UK has taken firm action against eight construction and property development firms which will disrupt their flows of finance and ability to support further construction in the West Bank,” the statement added. It said the package was announced “in response to the ongoing situation of accelerated settlement expansion, which the Government of Israel has not only refused to clamp down on, but has facilitated and encouraged.”

Miliband urged Israeli companies with plans already out for tender to construct more than 1,200 homes in the occupied West Bank: “Do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution.” European leaders have already condemned the plans, which were put out to tender in August, and the UN secretary general has said the E1 project posed an “existential threat” to a contiguous Palestinian state. One of the blacklisted firms, real estate developer Harey Zahav, sparked controversy in 2023 when it posted a slogan on social media voicing hopes of returning settlers to Gaza, and it has gained a reputation for constructing wildcat settler outposts in the occupied West Bank without Israeli government authorisation.

Aid blocked from Gaza

Tzav 9 has organized and carried out blockades to prevent humanitarian aid convoys entering Gaza as recently as October, according to the statement. “We will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza,” Miliband said.

The move comes amid heavy criticism of Israel for blocking supplies of tents and timber into the Gaza Strip, which has been hit by heavy flooding. Heavy rain earlier this month swept away tens of thousands of tents, according to Hamas-led authorities in Gaza, where virtually the entire population has been displaced at least once. Citing the UN, the Foreign Office said “over 150,000 tents and 300,000 tarpaulins that humanitarian partners and donors purchased are outside Gaza ready to go in but are being held by the Israeli authorities,” and that the floods had left “nearly 4,000 households left without shelter and 1.4 million people living in tents or makeshift shelters.” It accused Israeli authorities of blocking “timber from entering, leaving no emergency shelter kits available in Gaza.”

Two-state solution

“Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach,” Miliband said in the statement. He stated that the UK government is committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority “to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.” “The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable,” the foreign secretary added.

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