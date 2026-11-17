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Call for dialogue after the midterms

Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday called for greater dialogue and reconciliation when asked about his expectations following the US midterm elections, speaking to reporters aboard his flight from Lima to Rome, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency. The midterms were held on Nov. 3, with Democrats capturing majorities in both chambers of Congress and flipping key state governorships.

“I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation, less controversy, less war, less division. I know it’s a dream, but at the same time I know it’s possible,” the pope said. He added that the Catholic Church seeks to foster dialogue and encourage people to listen to one another through its social teaching.

Resignation letter and health questions

A journalist noted that the pope had spoken frequently about his surgery during the trip and asked whether he had signed a resignation letter in case he became unable to carry out his duties. Leo said he saw no need for one at present. “Canon law already contains several provisions that currently cover this issue,” he said, adding that he may do it eventually.

Describing how a tumour in his lung was found, the pope said it was discovered during an annual routine check-up he has undergone for many years. “There were no symptoms, I felt well,” he said.

Longest trip as pontiff ends in Rome

The pope landed at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 8.47 am local time, concluding his longest international trip since becoming pontiff. The 12-day visit began in Montevideo on Nov. 6 and took him to 10 cities across Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, according to Peruvian broadcaster RPP.

In Peru, where he spent nearly two decades as an Augustinian missionary and later served as bishop of Chiclayo, Leo called for stronger protections for Indigenous communities during a stop in the Amazonian city of Pucallpa. He also condemned deforestation, illegal mining and violence against environmental defenders there, and his final Mass at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima drew about 1.5 million people.

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